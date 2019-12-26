Star Trek: ‘Next Generation’ Cast Members Together for Holidays

The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast shared photos from a recent party that reunited Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), Brent Spiner (Data), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher), Michael Dorn (Worf), executive producer Rick Berman.

Frakes and Spiner are both returning to their Star Trek: The Next Generation characters for the upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard.

During a panel at Fan Expo Canada, Frakes said that returning to the role of Will Riker was intimidating.

“I hadn’t acted in a long, long, long time,” Frakes said. “I hadn’t played Riker in 18 years, and I’ve been very fortunate to be busy directing. I acted briefly in a movie in Winnipeg about 10 years ago. And I had a major anxiety attack because, for whatever reason, I’d forgotten to act. I forgot how to act. I was not a pretty picture for a few hours. I got my s–t together and ended up doing fine. I had just directed two episodes of Picard with Sir Patrick and, as I said, his acting muscle was well-toned. And Marina (Sirtis) had just closed having starred in a play in the West End in London. So, I knew she was going to be in good form. So, I was a nervous wreck. It ended up going very well. But don’t let anybody tell you it’s like getting back on a bike. That’s bulls–t. That’s acting bulls–t.”

