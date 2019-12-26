Kanye West: Releases New Album ‘Jesus Is Born’

Kanye West released a brand-new album, Jesus Is Born, as a gift to his fans. The 19-track album that features his Sunday Service project was released on Christmas Day. This is the first official release from Sunday Service — Jesus Is King.

The gospel songs feature West and his band and choir that he’s been working with since the beginning of 2019 with weekend sermon performances under the name Sunday Service.

Jesus Is King earned West his ninth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying Eminem for the longest streak in the chart’s history. West also dropped an IMAX film of the same name at the time of the album’s release.

