Allee Willis, ‘Friends’ Theme Songwriter, Dies at 72

Allee Willis, the songwriter behind classics like the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There for You,” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” died suddenly on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles from a cardiac event, her publicist Ellyn Solis confirms to THR. She was 72.

She is survived by her partner of 27 years, Prudence Fenton, who is “in total shock.”

Fenton paid tribute to Willis on her Instagram page, writing alongside a photo of the artist, “Rest in Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019.”

Willis’ official Instagram page also announced her passing. “We are extremely shocked and devastated to share this news,” read a caption.

Willis was famous for her collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire, co-writing hit songs such as “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “In the Stone.” She was nominated for an Emmy for “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts; and won two Grammy Awards for her work on Beverly Hills Cop and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical The Color Purple, which she co-wrote.

Willis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.