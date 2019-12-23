Star Wars: Disney Releases ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Lightsabers at Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived in theaters and so have the the lightsabers of your favorite characters at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge!

Heard folks were looking for photos so here’s Ben Solo’s lightsaber and the reforged Skywalker lightsaber now being sold at Dok-ondar’s in #GalaxysEdge. (I bought the Skywalker one.) pic.twitter.com/t6jObEZZiE — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) December 22, 2019

The final film in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, opened this past weekend for fans everywhere As with every Star Wars film, everyone expects a massive opening weekend for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

I got Ben Solo’s lightsaber at Galaxy’s Edge today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HiqzDKAmT2 — aj // (TROS SPOILERS) ben solo 💙 (@kylojimin) December 22, 2019

According to Variety, industry analysts are predicting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will make between $175 million to $200 million at the domestic box office. Although Disney is predicting just $160 million in North America.

Also over at Galaxy’s Edge, the folks over at BlogMickey.com released 4k footage of the entire ride of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance from Disney Hollywood Studios. The footage is a detailed view of the entire ride from the moment you walk up to the exterior and through its completion.

BlogMickey.com posted, “We have a lot more to share, including not only some still photos of the action, but also our full review where we’ll put everything you need to know in one spot. Thank you for sticking with us from the initial concept of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge all the way through to the full realization of the land with the grand opening of Rise of the Resistance!”

Disney describes the attraction as, “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!”

Where you will accept a mission from the resistance, “The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.”