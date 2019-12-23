Jimmy Kimmel: This YEAR In Unnecessary Censorship 2019

As 2019 draws to a close, we went through the big TV moments and selected our best bleeps and blurs to create This YEAR in #UnnecessaryCensorship with Donald Trump, Al Roker, Barbra Streisand, Steve Harvey, Pat Robertson, Wheel of Fortune and more.

Kimmel and his staff will put together a compilation of clips from television shows and newscasts censored as if the people in the clips are using profanity on television jokingly ‘sponsored and compiled’ by ABC itself and the Federal Communications Commission.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and broadcast on ABC. The nightly hour-long show made its debut on January 26, 2003 at Hollywood Masonic Temple in Hollywood, California as part of ABC’s lead-out programming for Super Bowl XXXVII.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced by Jackhole Productions in association with ABC Studios. Having aired for more than twice as long as either The Dick Cavett Show (1969–1975) or Politically Incorrect (1997–2002), it is the longest running late-night talk show on the network.

