Star Wars: J.J. Abrams Reveals What Finn Wanted to Tell Rey

Early in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Finn (John Boyega) had a secret that he wanted to reveal to Rey (Daisy Ridley), but the opportunity never arose for him to share the secret or at least the opportunity was never written into the film. This ‘secret’ was brought up on a few occasions, so certainly it had to be resolved by the end of the film, right? Nope! We never learned what Finn’s secret was until now.

Director J.J. Abrams answered a fan’s questions and revealed what the ‘secret’ was during a recent screening for The Academy and shared what Finn wanted to tell Rey.

According to attendee @ar1aster, Finn wanted to tell Rey that he was actually force sensitive. That’s it. That’s all! Yes, we did see Finn display this ability throughout the film. Fans were even debating if he was related to Mace Windu! However, Finn was never able to just say these words. Crazy, right? This could have taken seconds and gone something like this:

Finn: “Rey, I’m sensitive to the Force.”

Rey: “I know.”

Abrams explained, “It’s part of the story in this one and it was alluded to in Episode VII, but there’s a bit more light shed on that in this one.”

I had the privilege of attending the Academy screening of #TheRiseOfSkywalker today and J.J. confirmed that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he’s force sensitive! pic.twitter.com/hxuDHhwL6N — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

