Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Feud Returns

Ryan Reynolds and his ugly Christmas sweater are back but this time its for a good cause! What started off as a prank has now turned into something positive!

Reynolds shared an animated video on his Instagram account on Friday that shows Reynolds wearing the green sweater with a gold bow. Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal tricked Reynolds into showing up in an ugly sweater last year. This same one.

“The Sweater Returns!” Reynolds wrote in the caption of the video. “Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays. Thank you, @RoosterTeeth @sickkidsvs @Rowlandbb and @tipsyelves.”

“Every holiday story deserves a magical ending,” script read across the video.

Last year, Reynolds shared a photo last year of Jackman and Gyllenhaal’s sweater prank of the joke to his Instagram in the red and green sweater with a giant gold bow on it.

Reynolds is teaming up with the SickKids Foundation to raise money for children in need. The Deadpool actor will match any donations made before Christmas.

The sweater is also available for sale at TipsyElves.com.

What do you think about the sweater and the good that Reynolds is doing?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!