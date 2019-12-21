‘Stranger Things’: New Bad Lip Reading

The team over at ‘Bad Lip Reading’ have taken another crack at Stranger Things and it doesn’t fail to make you laugh!

Stranger Things recently announced that its returning for Season 4.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

To state the obvious, it’s clear that while the show will be returning, we won’t be in the regular sleepy turned creepy town of Hawkins, Indiana. Instead, if we had to venture a guess, the Hawkins kids may be taking the fight straight into the source: the upsidedown. It could also be possible that the show is going on an international adventure. After all, for those keeping their Hopper hopes alive, someone has to go and rescue “the American.”

One thing’s for sure, the Stranger Things writers know how to take us on an exciting journey of twist and turns. It’s safe to say viewers can expect the unexpected in the upcoming 4th season. We can’t wait!

