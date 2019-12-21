Margot Robbie Has Never Seen ‘Star Wars’

Margot Robbie recently visited Jimmy Kimmel LIVE. Margot talks about the mania that happens when she’s with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DeCaprio. She also discussed bringing her mom to the Oscars and working with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron on the new movie Bombshell. Her biggest revelation came when she reveals that she’s never seen any of the Star Wars movies.

Next year, Robbie will star in the DC film Birds of Prey, making her return as Harley Quinn. The ensemble movie also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as GCPD’s detective, Renee Montoya.

The team, who will of course be joined by Margot’s Harley Quinn, look to be going up against Gotham’s crime lord Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor, and the psychopathic killer Victor Zsasz, played by Chris Messina.

Fans also got a short little teaser showcasing all the new characters joining the DC universe with a “See you soon” message at the end.

The DC film is directed by Cathy Yan and is also produced by Margot Robbie. Despite mixed reviews for Suicide Squad, Margot is expected to appear in her own trilogy that will look to introduce iconic characters like Poison Ivy and Catwoman in the future, plus she is also expected to star alongside Jared Leto in a spin-off centered on Harley and the Clown Prince of Crime.

Birds of Prey is expected to be released in cinemas on February 7th 2020.

