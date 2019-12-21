Eddie Murphy was Almost a Ghostbuster

Eddie Murphy visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live. Murphy shares some stories about Prince before separating facts from fiction in some rumors about Ghostbusters, Marlon Brando and more.

Murphy is set to return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live and the new promotion video for his return builds up all the drama. The Dolemite Is My Name star walks into Studio 8H like a champion.

The background music is Lizzo’s, “Cuz I Love You,” who is the musical guest for this Saturday’s episode.

Murphy’s Dec. 21 appearance on the SNL stage will mark his first hosting gig in 35 years Murphy single-handedly saved the show back in the early 1980s after the great Not Ready For Prime Time Players cast went Hollywood.

Next year, Murphy returns to the big screen in Coming to America 2. It’s the sequel to Coming to America. The film will be directed by Craig Brewer, from a screenplay by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, and Kenya Barris, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy’s SNL return this Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:30 pm on NBC, with musical guest Lizzo.