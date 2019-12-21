Billie Eilish and James Coden Carpool Karaoke

James Corden and Billie Eilish hop in the car and head for the carpool lane in another round of ‘Carpool Karaoke’. The pair are heard singing “Ocean Eyes,” “Bad Guy,” “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

After James asks Billie about meeting Justin Bieber for the first time and she strums tunes on the ukulele, they take a detour to visit her home and pet spider. And the two finish their trip with “When the Party’s Over.”

Born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles, Eilish began singing at a young age. She gained a following in 2016, when she released her single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud, subsequently released on the record labels Darkroom and Interscope Records.

Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) debuted atop the Billboard 200 and became the best-performing album of 2019 in the US, also reaching number one in the UK, Canada and Australia.

The album contained four Billboard Hot 100 top 40 singles: “When the Party’s Over”, “Bury a Friend”, “Wish You Were Gay”, and “Bad Guy”, the last of which became her first number-one single in the US. Subsequently, Eilish became the first and, to date, only artist born in the 2000s to record a number-one single in the US.

Let us know your thoughts on the video above!