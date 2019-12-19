Watch this Sneak Peek Clip from the Season Finale of the Apple TV+ Series ‘The Morning Show’

The season finale of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show premieres on Friday, and the suspense as to what’s going to happen is out of control.

With the reputation of The Morning Show crew as well as the entire network, hanging in the balance, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), Chip Black (Mark Duplass), Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Corey Ellison (Billy Crudup) discuss the interview that could save or sink everything. The group isn’t exactly seeing eye to eye in this sneak peek clip from the show’s season finale.

Check out the sneak peek clip below:

The synopsis for the season finale episode titled “The Interview,” says, “The Morning Show faces a day of reckoning as a plan to upend the power structure at UBA is set in motion.”

In addition to Witherspoon, Carell, Duplass, and Crudup, the series also stars Jennifer Aniston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, and Janina Gavankar.

Aniston also executive produces along with Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio; and Mimi Leder, who also directs. The series is written and executive produced by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner. Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book “Top of the Morning” providing additional background material.

Episodes of The Morning Show can be streamed only on Apple TV+. The season finale airs Friday, December 20th, only on Apple TV+.

