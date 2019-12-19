Watch the First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘TENET’

After a cryptic teaser sent the internet ablaze last week, the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated new film TENET has finally arrived.

The first trailer offers an intense look at the ambitious production. Check out the first footage below:

The trailer stars an international ensemble cast led by John David Washington. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

TENET will captivate theaters beginning July 17th.

What do you think about the first trailer? Are you excited to see Christopher Nolan's TENET?