Watch: Taylor Swift and Cast of ‘Cats’ Sings Remix of ‘Memory’

The cast of Cats, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Francesca Hayward, join Jimmy and The Roots to perform a remix of “Memory” with instruments they found in an alley.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats is hitting the big screen this December. The production is one of the most beloved and classic musicals of all time. The new film, which features a top-notch, A-list cast, dropped its first trailer on Thursday.

Perhaps the musical’s most famous song is Memory. The emotional song sets the tone for a magical and elegant first glimpse at the film.

Written and composed by Lloyd Webber, Cats first debuted in 1981 and is based on T.S. Elliot’s book of poetry called Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. The show begins with all of the cat characters assembling and hoping to be chosen by Old Deuteronomy as the most deserving cat to make the journey to the Heavy Side Lair. Only one cat can win, and the musical numbers throughout the show tell the story of each cat hoping to be the chosen one.

The incredible cast includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and introducing Francesca Hayward.

The film version of Cats has been in the works for quite some time. News of the project first broke back in 2016. Once the longest-running show in Broadway history, Cats is leaping stage to screen with the same director that brought us the film adaptation of Les Miserables, Tom Hooper. Hooper is also producing the film alongside Working Title’s Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and fellow Les Mis producer Debra Hayward. Steven Spielberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Angela Morrison, and Jo Burn are all on board to serve as executive producers.

Cats will be purring into theaters on December 20, 2019.

