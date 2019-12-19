‘The Woman in the Window’ Movie Trailer

Upon reading the announcement that The Woman in the Window would be adapted into a major motion picture last year, I began to ponder who will play Anna? For months I could not image anyone playing her nor the other characters. As they cast each character, the casting made my excitement grow further. However, I must admit nothing compares to seeing the first trailer. To view these characters I love brought to life for the first time is amazing.

The film will focus on an agoraphobic woman, Anna Fox (Amy Adams). She miraculously becomes friends with her neighbor Jane Russell (Julianne Moore). Although she still cannot leave the house, she finds comfort in being able to look out her window. She watches what is taking place in the neighborhood — however, one night, Anna witnesses Jane’s murder across the street. After calling the cops, Jane’s husband, Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman), insists Anna has never met his wife, which one can view in the trailer below. Soon thereafter another woman comes in and introduces herself as Jane. Is Anna delusional, or is Alistair covering up his wife’s murder?

The Woman in the Window is an appreciation of Hitchcockian devices used to weave a mystery that will keep you wondering what is going on until the very end. I cannot imagine anyone besides Amy Adams gracing the screen as Anna Fox. She is the perfect person to play between the lines of what is real and what is fictional. My advice is not to wait until the film comes out in theaters. You can purchase A.J. Finn’s debut novel here. Please read the book and let the excitement grow for the film.

Don’t forget to mark the calendar either and see The Woman in the Window when it arrives in theaters on May 15, 2020.