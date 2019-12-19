Star Wars: Revisiting the Greatness of Kylo Ren’s ‘Undercover Boss’

In January 2016, Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live and gave viewers and Star Wars fans one of the greatest gifts, Matt the Radar Technician. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) goes undercover as Matt, a radar technician, at Starkiller Base, and then we couldn’t stop laughing!

(No spoilers from the film ahead).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered on Monday to embers of the press and they had mostly positive reactions of the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, which stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, among others.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “thrives on moments designed for big fans. There’s a lot of cause for cheer throughout and they went for some really big ideas. Can’t wait to talk in more detail!!” according to Brandon Davis.

He continues, it “is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.””

“The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense,” said Laura Prudom of IGN.

Erik Davis of Fandango said, “Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens nationwide Friday, Dec. 20.