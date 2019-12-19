Star Wars: Behind the Scenes Footage of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

The final film in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, opens this evening and we’ve got some behind-the-scenes footage to help you prepare. We know, we know! We’re as excited as you are and we’ll be lining up early to grab our seats!

The footage is comprised of, what is called, B-roll footage. This is the secondary footage that typically captures the actors from a distance or captures settings and scenery to help fill the film. However, there are some great moments with all of our favorite characters!

(No spoilers from the film ahead).

Members of the press had mostly positive reactions of the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, which stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, among others.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “thrives on moments designed for big fans. There’s a lot of cause for cheer throughout and they went for some really big ideas. Can’t wait to talk in more detail!!” according to Brandon Davis.

He continues, it “is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.””

“The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense,” said Laura Prudom of IGN.

Erik Davis of Fandango said, “Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens nationwide Friday, Dec. 20.