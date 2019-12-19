Karen Gillan on Jumanji, Christmas in Scotland & Eating Pig’s Blood

Karen Gillan recently visited Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and discussed learning how to use nunchucks and working with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart on Jumanji: The Next Level.

Gillan also talked about visiting her extended family in Scotland for the holidays, not buying all of them gifts, her mom accidentally befriending people, and being horrified after finding out the main ingredient in black pudding which she eats every morning.

Jumanji: The Next Level came out in theaters this past weekend. Jumanji: The Next Level captures all of the laughs of Welcome to the Jungle and may even be more action packed, but it’s very much the same film, thus ‘The Next Level.’

The team reunites within the game and must overcome various obstacles and challenges that plagued them in the first film. With only three lives each, they are on a quest to beat the boss and capture a treasure to yell out “Jumanji” and return home.

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

