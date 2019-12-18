‘Vikings’ Recap: Episode “All The Prisoners”

In our Vikings recap of the episode, “All The Prisoners,” Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is forced to raise her sword again. Meanwhile, King Bjorn’s (Alexander Ludwig) army is in jeopardy following a disastrous attack in the night. In Kiev, Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) and Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) discuss plans for Scandinavia. Let’s get started!

King Olaf’s Kingdom

King Bjorn’s men locate the traitor, who brings a message from King Olaf (Steven Berkoff.) The old King wishes to speak with King Bjorn; however, King Bjorn has one condition before granting his request. He wants to see that King Harald (Peter Franzén) is alive.

When the three kings are in the hall, King Olaf points out that they are both his prisoners and that King Bjorn’s army is not strong enough to win. However, King Bjorn doesn’t back down and lets King Olaf know that his army will be just as weak and, as a result, unable to keep King Harald’s lands. King Olaf decides to think about how to handle this puzzle, so he sends King Harald back to his prison and King Bjorn to his camp, where he will remain surrounded. He does, however, graciously offer to allow for provisions to get through to his men.

While King Bjorn waits in his camp, he decides to probe Kjetill (Adam Copeland) for the truth of what happened to Floki. Kjetkill tells him the story of the two warring families and admits that he did not heed Floki’s instructions and retaliated against Eyvind (Kris Holden-Ried) and his family for what had happened. King Bjorn still doesn’t believe that this would have caused Floki to give up and leave, and he accuses Kjetkill of perhaps killing Floki and then burying the body to hide his actions, but Kjetkill quickly denies it.

“You better pray to the Gods that one day, Floki returns to verify your story.”

Unfortunately for Kjetill, King Bjorn still does not believe his story. Kjetkill is upset by his accusation and is left seething in anger.

King Olaf has been contemplating what to do about their situation. He then summons King Bjorn and King Harald because he has come to a decision. He tells both men that he feels that the small wars between their kingdoms will be their people’s downfall. King Harald points out that King Olaf is one who perpetuates this cycle of battles among their people. King Olaf accepts that and tells both men that the gods have revealed something to him.

“It is time to give up the old ways of acting. The old ways of thinking. It is time for a rebirth! For a new beginning. It is time to elect and anoint a King for all Norway! A King who can unite the people.”

Consequently, he believes that the best person for this role is the eldest son of Ragnar Lothbrok, King Bjorn. Naturally, all the Kings and Queens would need to agree to this, so he tells both men to think about this proposal.

After much contemplation, both King Harald and King Bjorn agree to his plan.

Kiev

Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen), visits Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) in his room. It seems they have begun building a friendship. Both have learned each other’s native tongue. Ivar reveals to the young Prince that he is the heir of all of Rus and everything in it belongs to him. He doesn’t believe him and says that it belongs to Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky.) Ivar lets him know that Prince Oleg doesn’t rule anything and that it’s Igor.

Prince Igor visits Ivar later in the night and asks if what he had told him earlier was true, is he the true heir? Ivar tells him that he is. Then Ivar goes to Prince Oleg, who has summoned him. Prince Oleg tells him that he has begun gathering his army for the invasion of Scandinavia and that Ivar will be a great asset to him as a son of Ragnar Lothbrok. Moreover, he tells Ivar that no one will argue with his legitimacy when he places him on the throne. This proposal gives Ivar some pause. Ivar doesn’t want to be his puppet. He does not want to answer to Prince Oleg, and as he points out that he is a god, Price Oleg angerly fires back.

“Don’t ever betray me or I’ll stuff your boneless body in the casket with my wife!”

At night, Ivar quietly goes to see Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) in his cage. He brings him some food to keep him on friendly terms because one day he might go free. Prince Dir offers to give Ivar anything he wants if he helps him. All Ivar wants is the chance to overthrow Prince Oleg.

Kattegat

Amma (Kristy Dawn Dinsmore) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) discover Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) in a rundown shack. Ubbe tells him that he wants to give Hvitserk some responsibility. He is hopeful that this news will pull him out of whatever he is going through.

He tells him about the expedition along the Silk Road. Hvitserk is overcome with gratitude and lets him know that he won’t disappoint him. As he cries in Ubbe’s arm, it is clear that Ubbe is worried about the mental state of his brother. Afterward, they attempt to force Hvitserk to sober up in a shed; however, he can’t handle it and gets out. Amma locates Hvitserk back in the drug den and brings him back to Ubbe, who is severely disappointed that Hvitserk could not get clean. As a result of his setback, Ubbe sends his men on the Silk Road without Hvitserk. In his anger, he also turns Hvitserk away. Hvitserk has no options but to wander the city alone and with nothing but his hallucinations.

Meanwhile, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars), wakes from a disturbing nightmare where she saw an attack on a village. The following day, she tells Torvi (Georgia Hirst) about her dream. She believes it might be Lagertha’s village, and this worries Torvi. As a result of the vision, Gunnhild wants to visit Lagertha to make sure. Additionally, Torvi wants to join, but Ubbe can’t let her go because they have responsibilities in Kattegat.

Lagertha’s Village

Lagertha gives a speech to the village people to rouse them to prepare and be ready to fight. The villagers carry out specific tasks. Despite Lagertha’s confidence, they are nervous that they will not be able to fight against the bandits.

The villagers diligently prepare as the bandits get closer. As they close in, the lookouts quickly enact the warning system. Additionally, people rush to get into their places as the bandits begin their attack. Lagertha’s grandchildren run and hide, and so does the rest of the people. When the bandits arrive, they start searching for everyone. As they break through the barricade, the villagers launch their assault on the men.

Lagertha encourages everyone to fight for their lives and that they have nothing to fear. Lagertha spots the leader of the bandits as the men retreat. However, just then, Lagertha’s grandson, Hali (Ryan Henson), runs to grab a sword, and as she sees this, the bandit spots him too. He charges at the child and strikes him down. Lagertha rushes to Hali’s side. The poor child is afraid that he didn’t do enough. He asks if he is dying, so she tells him the truth.

“You have been more than brave. You are dying, Hali, but the Gods are here. Odin is here. He saw how brave you were. I am telling you the truth. You believe me, don’t you? Odin will take you to Vallaha. You will be with all the great warriors and heroes of our time.”

As a consequent of his injuries, Hali dies in Lagertha’s arms. Afterward, the village buries their dead, and Lagertha tells everyone she is sure they will come back. Therefore, people have a choice. They can abandon everything to run and hid, or they can stay and defend their dead. The people of the village decide to stay and fight.

Will Lagertha and the villagers be able to defend themselves from another attack after this first defeat? Also, how will Torvi and Bjorn handle the death of their beloved Hali? Could King Bjorn’s suspicions of Kjetkill cause issues? Will Ivar get caught as he schemes against Prince Oleg?

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on History.