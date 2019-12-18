Top Gun Maverick: Behind The Scenes Footage Is Here!

Top Gun: Maverick shared behind-the-scenes footage and it shows what the actors had to do to prepare to fly!

The original Top Gun focused on a Naval Fighter school where the best pilots go to sharpen their flying skills. Cruise plays Maverick, a cocky and, at times reckless hotshot pilot who is competing against other pilots like Iceman (Val Kilmer) to prove he is the best. The film also stars Anthony Edwards as Goose and Kelly McGillis as Charlotte.

When the sequel was first announced, original Edwards joked about reprising his role as the late Goose. He begged fans to start an online campaign for his character’s ghostly return. He joked, “Get on social media and start lobbying for Ghost Goose using this hashtag: #ghostgoose. And tell America you feel the need, the need for ghost Goose.”

Here’s the official description:

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun Maverick behind-the-scenes featurette + official trailers starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman with Ed Harris.