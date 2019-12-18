Star Wars: Cast Discusses Stealing Props from Set

J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie & Keri Russell talk about the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, gifts that J.J. gave them, what they stole from set, and they surprise the audience with IMAX movie tickets.

Monday night, the final film Star Wars trilogy and saga, The Rise of Skywalker, had its world premiere in Los Angeles with audience members and critics headed to Twitter to share their instant reactions.

(No spoilers from the film ahead).

Members of the press had mostly positive reactions of the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, which stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, among others.

“The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense,” said Laura Prudom of IGN.

Erik Davis of Fandango said, “Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit.”

See more reactions below.

The review embargo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lifts on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 12:01 a.m. PST.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens nationwide Friday, Dec. 20.