SNL: ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ Parody with Scarlett Johansson

A child (Cecily Strong) spies on her mom (Scarlett Johansson) kissing Santa Claus (Beck Bennett) in this Saturday Night Live parody and it’s not what you think it is!

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” sees Cecily Strongfinding out the kissing of Santa Claus is just the first part of an elaborate Craigslist threesome between her parents and Santa Claus.

Mom and Dad are in need of some extra money to pay for the holidays. And, Cecily learns that she’s into voyeurism. So this is both awkward and hilarious.