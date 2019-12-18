WATCH: Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm Discuss Noah Hawley’s ‘Lucy in the Sky’

Noah Hawley’s intergalactic drama Lucy in the Sky stars Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm in a captivating drama inspired by the true story of astronaut Lucy Cola.

Portman plays the role of Cola who earns a coveted spot on a NASA mission and is moved by the transcendence of being in space. But when she returns to Earth, her everyday life feels too small. Soon, she engages in a reckless love triangle that threatens her career and her sanity.

The film is now available on Digital release, and we have an exclusive bonus feature clip from the release. In the clip below, Portman, Hamm, and director Noah Hawley discuss the film’s feminist approach to the Lucy Cola story, as well as the need to find empathy for a heroine making bad decisions.

Check out the clip below.

The Lucy in the Sky Digital release is packed with bonus materials, including four deleted scenes, as well as four making-of featurettes. Below are the bonus feature details:

LUCY IN THE SKY Digital HD Bonus Features:

Deleted Scenes: “Lucy Teaches” “Mark Takes Lucy to the Roof” “Lucy Leaves Erin in the Simulator” “Lucy and Iris Get Pulled Over”

Director’s Journey

Creating Magical Realism

Making Space

Lucy Cola

Lucy in the Sky is currently available on Digital!