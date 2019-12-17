Marvel: Rumored ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’ Release Date Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did not make the most recent list of Marvel’s future phases, so the release date has been heavily speculated until yesterday.

Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse shared a date he’s heard via Twitter. The estimated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 date is February 17th, 2023.

“Heard another date for Vol. 3. It’s based off old info, so it’s possible it already changed. I’m not going to put it on the list at this point because people go nuts over that, but it sort of lines up with Karen’s comments the other day, so I figured I would share it. 2/17/23”

Director James Gunn is currently holding the same position for the upcoming DC film, Suicide Squad.

The script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been completed and Karen Gillan, who portrays Nebula, had this to say to Yahoo!:

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” Gillan told Yahoo!. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

“When I signed on to Nebula, it was eight days of filming and she was supposed to die in the first Guardians film,” Gillan said. “So to go on and be able to evolve the character and then have her be this pivotal role in Endgame was amazing. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

