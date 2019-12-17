DC: ‘Shazam 2’ Release Date Announced

The Shazam! sequel is happening! The new movie will be released on April 1, 2022 but the announcement isn’t a prank.

Zachary Levi will return as the film’s title character and superhero. Black Adam is a character who is typically Shazam’s arch-nemesis and its expected that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock will star opposite of Levi.

Warner Bros. announced its lineup for the next several years, including Aquaman 2 and another DC title, The Flash, which speeds into theaters July 1, 2022.

While Shazam! had a modest performance at the box office, earning $364 million worldwide.

The first film focused on 14-year-old Billy Batson’s who was bestowed superpowers and all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam reveled in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do — have fun while testing out his newfound powers. Shazam had to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana could get his hands on Shazam’s magical abilities.

Warner Bros. also announced release dates for DC Comics films that includes Birds of Prey (February 7, 2020), Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5, 2020), The Batman (June 5, 2021), The Suicide Squad (August 6, 2021) and Black Adam (December 22, 2021), now joining them are The Flash and then Aquaman 2 (December 16).

What DC film are you looking forward to the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!