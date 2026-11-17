A century is a long time, 100 years, and if you think about how many movies can be made in 100 years, your head might just explode! Seriously don’t think about it, please.

So to save your heads, I’ll say a ton of movies can be made in a century. How do you pick the best?

The BBC has decided to take on that task, well kind of. They are tackling the best movies of the 21st Century (2000-2016). Those cheaters. But still, that is quite a challenge. So many huge movies came out this century!

We are just going to show the top 10, (teehee) if you want to check out the rest, head on over to bbc.com for the whole list.

10. No Country for Old Men (Joel and Ethan Coen, 2007)

9. A Separation (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)

8. Yi Yi: A One and a Two (Edward Yang, 2000)

7. The Tree of Life (Terrence Malick, 2011)

6. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry, 2004)

5. Boyhood (Richard Linklater, 2014)

4. Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)

3. There Will Be Blood (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)

2. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)

1. Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

And fun fact! There are actually 102 films on the list because there is a 3 way tie for the 100th slot.

The list was created by collecting 177 critic’s opinions. Do you agree with them? Is there a film they missed?

I can’t believe that I’ve only seen 11 of the top 100… So brb while I binge watch the rest on this list. I am clearly missing out! How many have you seen?

Do you agree with this list?

Source:BBC