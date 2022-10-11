10 Best Halloween Prank Ideas – Harmless Fun

Are you looking for a way to take your Halloween celebration to the next level this year? If so, you’ve come to the right place! Pranks are the perfect way to add some extra fun and excitement to your Halloween party. But before you start planning your prank, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

First, make sure your prank is safe. You don’t want anyone getting injured in the process. Second, make sure your prank is appropriate for your audience. If you’re pranking young children, for example, it’s important to make sure the prank is not too scary or dangerous. With that said, here are 10 of the best Halloween pranks you can pull off this year!

1. The Spooky Spider Prank

This prank is perfect for anyone afraid of spiders. All you need is a fake spider and some clear tape. Attach the spider to the ceiling above someone’s bed with clear tape and wait for them to discover it!

2. The Poisoned Candy Prank

This one is sure to get a reaction! Simply take some of your victim’s favorite candy and replace it with something gross like brussel sprouts or anchovies. They’ll be in for quite a treat when they take a bite!

3. The Bloody Handprint Prank

This prank is perfect if you want to gross out your victim! All you need is some red food coloring and clear tape. Dip your hand in the food coloring and then press it onto a piece of paper. Cut out around the handprint and then tape it to walls or windows around your victim’s house. They’ll be freaked out when they see all the bloody handprints!

4. The Mummy Prank

This one is perfect if you have a friend who’s scared of mummies! Wrap them up like a mummy using toilet paper or gauze and then hide them somewhere in their house. They’ll be scared out of their mind when they come across the mummy!

5. The Headless Carriage Prank

This prank is perfect for scaring people who are walking home from trick-or-treating! All you need is a black cape and an old stroller or wagon. Cover the stroller or wagon with the black cape and push it around town on Halloween night with nobody in it. People will be freaked out when they see a headless carriage cruising down the street!

6. The Jack-O-Lantern Surprise Prank

This one is perfect for people who love surprises! carved jack-o-lanterns on their front porch on Halloween night, but make sure to put a little something extra inside each one. Maybe put a toy snake inside one, or fake spiders in another. Your victims will be surprised when they reach into their pumpkin and find something other than candy!

7. The Haunted Graveyard Prank

This one is perfect for making people feel like they’re in a horror movie! All you need are some old sheets, tombstones, and spooky music. Set up a small graveyard in your front yard complete with tombstones, ghosts, and fog machine . Play some spooky music from inside the house and watch as people walking by get scared!

8 . The Chilling Chalkboard Message Prank

This one works best if you have chalkboard paint somewhere in your house. Write a message like ” I know what you did last summer ” or “You’re next ” on the chalkboard, then hide somewhere nearby and watch as people freak out when they see it!

9 . The Faux Severed Limb Prop

This prop can be used In conjunction with any number of other pranks on this list! Simply buy a fake arm or leg from a costume shop and place It somewhere strategically like In a graveyard or a pumpkin!

10 . The Fake Ghost

This prank is great for anyone who loves to be scared! You will need a white sheet, some scissors, and some string. Cut two holes In The sheet for eyes and tie them around your neck. Then go Haunting places like graveyards or dark alleys and watch as people scream In terror!

So there you have it, 10 Great Halloween prank ideas That are sure to make this year’s holiday one remember! Just be sure to keep safety In mind and have fun! Happy haunting!