‘Young Sheldon’ recap “A Secret Letter and a Lowly Disc of Processed Meat”

Sheldon is proving he can be mature and independent by squashing his own bug, tending to a boo-boo, and cooking spaghetti with little hot dogs.

When a piece of hot dog rolls under the refrigerator, Sheldon gets a flashlight from his mother’s nightstand where he also finds a letter from CalTech. Missy reads it to him- CalTech wants Sheldon. Mary has some explaining to do.

Sheldon runs away and finds George at the bar. Even he didn’t know about the letter and is upset Mary didn’t tell him. She apologizes and says more schools want him which angers George even more. On the way to school, George talks to Sheldon about convincing Mary to let him go to college. They create a gameplan.

The stress leads Mary to smoke and Brenda catches her. Brenda invites her over to the chicken coop where God can’t see them. Mary, drink and cigarette in hand, vents to Brenda who says that Sheldon is smart, he’ll figure it out.

Sheldon shows Mary the video of why he should at least go to East Texas Tech since out of state colleges are not good for an 11-year-old. He even gets the teachers and Dr. Sturgis to vouch for him. Mary agrees to let him go to college.

Georgie asks Meemaw to talk to Dale about his job situation after he tells her what happened. She calls Dale to yell at him and he hangs up. To get back at Dale, they egg the store.

Oh my goodness this finale was wonderful! I’m so glad Mary is letting Sheldon go to college. I do hope Meemaw and Dale work things out. I think they are cute together but something is weird about this situation. I hope we address this early next season.