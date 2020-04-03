‘Young Sheldon’ recap “A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff”

Sheldon’s next-door neighbors are selling their house and Sheldon is freaking out. Who knows who will move into the house.

The realtor is hosting an open house and Sheldon investigates. None of the prospective buyers pass Sheldon’s test. He makes himself a nuisance and Mr. Lundy, who is also a teacher and actor, calls Mary to get him.

Sheldon researches what he can do about controlling who moves in, including seeing if a murder happened in the house. No murders, Sheldon is out of moves. Mr. Lundy suggests that Sheldon find a worthy neighbor. After the teachers say no, Sheldon asks his parents to buy the house and rent it out to people he approves of.

Pastor Jeff is looking for a place but Mary is a little apprehensive about the possibility of living next to her boss. Before Mary comes to her senses, Pastor Jeff’s girlfriend Robin called dibs on the house. And they’re expecting a baby!

Missy goes to Meemaw for ‘serious women stuff.’ The kind that warrants hot tea. Missy may have a boyfriend. Missy is worried about it because she’s afraid he’ll get mad and break up with her.

Meemaw asks Dale not to pitch Missy using her feminine wiles. Dale needs her to win the game but he benches her anyway. Missy insists on pitching when she sees they’re losing. She strikes him out and their relationship remains intact.

This episode was so cute!! Missy and her boy at the end holding hands! Precious.