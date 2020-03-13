‘Young Sheldon’ recap “A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector”

Mary thinks that it’s best that Sheldon takes a break from his college class. After what he did to John, Sheldon may not be mature enough for college.

Tam, and everyone else, agrees with Sheldon’s parents, that he’s not mature enough. Sheldon continues to prove them all right.

At the football game, Ms. Hutchins gets tackled. He and Mary offer to let her stay with them until she gets back on her feet. She stays in Georgie’s room while he goes to Meemaw’s.

Meemaw gives him advice about Janna getting serious. Meemaw tells him that he isn’t tied down until he’s married. Georgie then tells her that Dale also told him that and that he is still close with his ex-wife.

Connie proceeds to ask Dale about it and Dale assures her that she is the only girl he’s seeing. He also points out that he’s friends with his ex just like Connie and John.

Georgie tells Janna that he wants to see other girls in addition to her.

Sheldon continues to be a pian but Ms. Hutchins gets through to him with a story about a time when she and a friend had a falling out and they were never friends again. He then apologizes to John and circles back to Mary.

This episode was great, but Sheldon is back to being insufferable… Georgie, on the other hand, is super sweet and honest, despite his intentions. See you all in April!