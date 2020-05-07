‘Streets of Rage 4’ Physical Edition and Signature Games Edition Announced

Acclaimed beat-em-up Streets of Rage 4 is getting a physical release!

Streets of Rage 4, originally thought to be a digital only release, will now be released in both a standard physical edition and a Signature Edition Games physical release.

The standard edition will include the full game, a reversible cover with alternative artwork, a key ring featuring the series’ iconic logo, and an artbook. The standard edition will retail for $34.99 on PS4 and Xbox One while the Nintendo Switch version will retail for $39.99.

The Signature edition will include everything listed above as well as:

Five limited edition enamel pins featuring Cherry Hunter, Blaze Fielding, Axel Stone, Adam Hunter, and Fiona Iraia.

Numbered collector’s certificate, printed with developer’s signatures.

Axel Stone’s blue bandana complete with Streets of Rage 4 logo

Outer sleeve featuring alternative artwork.

The Signature edition will cost $54.99 on Xbox One and PS4, while the Nintendo Switch version will have an MSRP of $59.99.

Both editions will release on July 24th, 2020. The Signature edition will be available for pre-order beginning on May 7th, 2020 through the Signature Edition Games store.

Streets of Rage 4 was recently released to rave reviews from critics and players alike, proving that the nearly thirty year old series still has plenty of fight left in it.