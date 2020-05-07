‘Streets of Rage 4’ Physical Edition and Signature Games Edition Announced

Acclaimed beat-em-up Streets of Rage 4 is getting a physical release!
Streets of Rage 4, originally thought to be a digital only release, will now be released in both a standard physical edition and a Signature Edition Games physical release.
The standard edition will include the full game, a reversible cover with alternative artwork, a key ring featuring the series’ iconic logo, and an artbook. The standard edition will retail for $34.99 on PS4 and Xbox One while the Nintendo Switch version will retail for $39.99.
The Signature edition will include everything listed above as well as:
- Five limited edition enamel pins featuring Cherry Hunter, Blaze Fielding, Axel Stone, Adam Hunter, and Fiona Iraia.
- Numbered collector’s certificate, printed with developer’s signatures.
- Axel Stone’s blue bandana complete with Streets of Rage 4 logo
- Outer sleeve featuring alternative artwork.
The Signature edition will cost $54.99 on Xbox One and PS4, while the Nintendo Switch version will have an MSRP of $59.99.
Both editions will release on July 24th, 2020. The Signature edition will be available for pre-order beginning on May 7th, 2020 through the Signature Edition Games store.
Streets of Rage 4 was recently released to rave reviews from critics and players alike, proving that the nearly thirty year old series still has plenty of fight left in it.