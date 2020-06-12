Remember that Spider-Man game that was released for the PS4? You should, it was absolutely incredible and my personal choice for game of the year. There’s been a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding the sequel. Luckily for us Sony decided to share some light on the upcoming game at their PS5 reveal event.

The announcement wasn’t exactly a shock after the first game became the fastest selling PS4 game. A Spider-Man sequel was inevitable Throughout the original game we were exposed to Miles and witnessed him get his powers. Peter took on a sort of mentor role for him as the game went on. Thus, it’s not so surprising that Miles will be taking a lead role in the sequel. Only a very brief snippet of gameplay was available in the trailer but I’m sure we’ll see more as we approach the release date.

The original game was praised for offering a great Spider-Man tale. Other notable features included some great web-slinging, fun combat and a ton of costumes for the webhead to wear. A three-part DLC was also released that featured Black Cat and Hammerhead.

There was no full release date revealed. The trailer ends with the ‘Holiday 2020’ tagline though. If we’re lucky maybe Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a launch title. It would definitely make the PS5 a highly coveted gift this upcoming holiday season.

If you just can’t wait to get your hands on the sequel you could always revisit the original game. Hopefully the Spider-Man sequel will be worth the wait.