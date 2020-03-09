SNL: Daniel Craig Brings His Personal Accent Coach for ‘Knives Out’

Daniel Craig brings his personal vocal coach (Beck Bennett) to a rehearsal for Knives Out in a hilarious skit during his hosting of Saturday Night Live. Craig, who was hosting the comedy sketch show in promotion of his new film, James Bond: No Time To Die. As fans know, the film’s release has been moved to October due to concerns over world health.



In the skit, Craig is practicing for his role in Knives Out with the producers of the film. They are asking him to prepare his southern accent for the film. Craig happens to have his own personal dialect and accent coach, Beck Bennett. Beck proceeds to give the producers options for Craig’s character. That’s when things get a bit a crazy!

Watch the clip below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!