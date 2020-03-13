Fan Fest Exclusive: Griffin Gluck on ‘Locke & Key’s’ epic twist

Griffin Gluck, star of the Netflix show Locke & Key, has a new movie coming out on Hulu called Big Time Adolescence. I had the pleasure to speak to him about both projects and which Keyhouse key he’d love to use.

He was the only cast member who knew Gabe was a villain, and he spilled the beans.

“I’m the only person that knew the whole time. When I walked into the audition room, that was the first thing that they told me. And I was like, ‘oh, okay well that’s awesome. I love that.’ And then, I mean, I had to keep that secret for like the past year since that moment so this has been really exciting for me, especially when it finally came out and people finally knew because I didn’t even tell my family or anything. It was like such a cool little secret. I was so excited, but technical because they’re like, ‘by the way no one else knows, this is the big secret.” “I thought everyone knew. My first day on set was in the lobster costume for the very short film at the beginning of the season. They asked why I’m in a lobster costume and I was like ‘I don’t know, I’m playing the demon’ and they’re like, ‘what?’ I leaked the secret to the cast. I just assumed everyone knew.” Switching gears Gluck is used to playing the good guy and he’s loving the chance to switch gears and explore being the villain. “Well, I haven’t fully switched gears yet. We’re not fully into Gabe’s bad side, so I’m still playing the good kid, love interest. But the reason I was so excited about this because I’ve always wanted to play the villain, the bad guy. And when I found out that I got to sort of disguise myself as the good guy and then eventually creep my way and slowly roll my way into the evil world, I couldn’t think of a better way to do it. I hope this is the first of many evil roles because they’re actually a lot of fun to play.” “To really play it off that you’re the good guy, you have to play it as the good guy. And then the fun part is going back into that and adding the hints of mischief once you have the good guy act out. A lot of that comes from writing. I really loved the writing on this show, I was such a huge fan of it, reading through it. And I think that made it a lot easier to sort of maneuver my way around because I just got to focus on putting on the convincing good guy show. It sort of guided me in the path of also being mischievous, which helped a lot, but I think you know next season we’re really gonna dive into that and I’m gonna have to ditch the good guy.”